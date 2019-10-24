Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster

Trending

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A central Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.

Lisa Boll, of York Township, turned her front door into Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint. Styrofoam was used to form the eyes and, of course, a big chocolate chip cookie.

Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos.

“It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it,” Boll said. “It’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It’s not scary.”

Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she’s a big “Sesame Street” fan and this year marks the show’s 50th anniversary.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com