Guitars signed by rock stars taken from Florida storage unit

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) Investigators say a Florida man is accused of dealing in stolen property after he tried to pawn a red California SG electric guitar signed by the members of Van Halen that he allegedly stole from a storage unit.

The owner of OK Pawn alerted police last week when the 43-year-old man came into his pawn shop and wanted $200 for the guitar, which is valued at $2,052.

Wes Wade called Daytona Beach police detectives who had visited his shop a week earlier inquiring about guitars.

Police say the guitar was stolen from a storage unit late last year.

