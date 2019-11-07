Group reaches goal in hopes to bring ‘Baby Trump’ to Alabama-LSU game

Breaking News
Demonstrators gather in front of an inflatable “Baby Trump” to protest the arrival of President Donald Trump outside Miami Valley Hospital after a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District early Sunday morning, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. President Donald Trump is headed to Dayton and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday to offer a message of healing and unity, but he will be met by unusual hostility in both places by people who fault his own incendiary words as a contributing cause to the mass shootings . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group has met and surpassed their goal to bring the “Baby Trump” balloon that lampoons the president to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-LSU game this Saturday.

This comes after President Trump confirmed he will be at the game Wednesday at a rally in Monroe, La.

The goal to bring the float costs $4,000 and includes transportation, set up, anchors and staffing. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the group raised over $6,500.

The balloon is currently in New Jersey and is set to be shipped sometime Friday, according to the group. No word yet on when or where the balloon will be inflated in Tuscaloosa.

The game is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. right here on CBS47.

