GRAPHIC: 7-year-old recovering from shark attack at Florida beach, mom says

MIAMI — A 7-year-old Florida boy was injured after a trip to the beach on Monday, and his mother believes a bull shark was to blame.

The boy, identified as Jacob, was bitten after going into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, his mother said.

“When I went into the water, it was like an animal and it bit me,” Jacob recalled. “It was in three spots. here, here and here.”

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said his mother Ethel, who did not want to be shown on camera.

Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and Jacob was taken to a hospital, where he received 19 stitches.

Ethel said ultimately it was no one’s fault, but she wanted to get the message out to other parents so they know to keep a close eye on their children while they’re in the water.

“I just don’t want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it’s closed off that they’re safe there,” she said.

Fishing Captain Stan Saffan was shown pictures of his injuries and said he believes it may be a bull shark bite.

“When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active,” Saffan said, adding that anytime you get into the water, you’re in shark territory. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

As for Jacob, his mother says he didn’t shed a tear during the incident.

“He was cool, calm and collected. I, on the other hand, was a mess.”

Jacob’s grandmother has plans for whatever bit him if they ever catch it.

“To fry it and chop it up and eat it!”

