‘Good Housekeeping’ names its 2019 Best Toy Award winners

(CBS News) — The holidays are approaching and just in time for gift shopping, Good Housekeeping magazine is announcing the winners of its annual Best Toy Awards.

Each year Good Housekeeping deploys a team of junior experts to test out hundreds of toys. The toys are also ranked based on creativity, educational value, and safety.

Good Housekeeping’s chief technologist, Rachel Rothman, says that a new version of Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Potato Head Movin’ Lips, scored high for educational value. The toy has a moving mouth and more than 40 songs and phrases.

Other toys to make the list:

Crayola’s Spin & Spiral Art Station. It allows two kids to play at the same time and doesn’t require batteries.

Fisher-Price’s Code ‘n Learn Kinderbot. The mini robot teaches coding to kids as young as three years old.

Things with four wheels, like a transforming batmobile, also scored high with kids.

All the winners, which range in price from $17-$200, have a kids seal of approval.

To see Good Housekeeping’s full article on the Best Toy Awards for 2019, here is the link.

