Golf pro and Valley-native Bryson DeChambeau shares his close encounter with a UFO

The U.S. Open champion details seeing three silver metallic objects floating across the sky of his Dallas, Texas home

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Central Valley-native and pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau shared his experience of seeing strange objects from his Dallas, Texas back yard Monday.

DeChambeau was a guest on PGA Championship Radio on SiriusXM Monday, where he detailed the encounter he had at his Dallas, Texas home.

He describes spending fifteen minutes watching 2 or 3 objects floating across the sky.

“We figured ‘It’s got to be like an air balloon or something,'” DeChambeau said. “It was round and silver and metallic, it had a top and bottom to it.”

DeChambeau says he captured an image of the disc-like objects, and that there were 3 of the unidentified aerial phenomena spread across the sky. He describes their movements as in a “triangle shape.”

“We were out there for literally just about an hour, just under an hour, looking at these silver metallic discs,” DeChambeau said.

Then according to the 2020 U.S. Open champion, the objects vanished.

“So we went inside and came back out, probably about 5 minutes later, and gone,” said DeChambeau. “They were there almost an hour and then all of a sudden just disappeared.”

Bryson DeChambeau tees off Thursday for the PGA Championship at 8:44 a.m. at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

