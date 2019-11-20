Girl denied school photos over her hair gets magazine-worthy photoshoot

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX/CNN) – Lights, camera, action!

Even at the young age of 8, Marian Scott owned the stage at a photoshoot led by a Chicago photographer.

“It was fun. You got to pose and got to be yourself,” Scott said.

She got to be herself and proudly wore her red braid extensions – the same ones that kept her from getting her school photo taken back in October.

Although her confidence shines in these photos, it took a lot to get here, as Scott says she felt she lost a part of herself on school picture day.

This ultimately led her parents to pull her from Paragon.

“It started off great and we got to third grade, and then when this happened, it was enough,” said her father Doug Scott.

Jermaine Horton was one of the dozens of photographers that saw her story and drove hours to put on a professional photoshoot and give her a new wardrobe for free.

“Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone’s confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile. So we want to make sure that she feels not just great that day but going forward that it’s ongoing and she still feels that support,” Horton said.

Both Scott and her family are forever grateful for both the positives and negatives throughout this whole process.

“Thank you. And I appreciate it and I love the support,” she said.

“With the negativity that people were saying, it was kind of like ‘should we have done this’? You know, and since then I tell myself every day yeah you should have done this. Because it’s only going to get better and people are only going to become more aware, and hopefully we’ll be able to deal with these situations in schools better,” Mr. Scott said.

Mr. Scott hopes this episode leads to more conversation about equity in school policies.

