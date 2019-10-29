Georgia mother allegedly kills toddler over dirty diaper

Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman is charged with killing her 20-month-old child, telling investigators she hit the boy because she was angry he had soiled his diaper.

Trinity Pittman of Palmetto is charged with felony murder and first-degree child cruelty.

The 23-year-old Pittman took Conner Perry to a hospital emergency room Friday night in Newnan, saying he had fallen off a trampoline.

However, local news outlets report medical staff became suspicious because the child’s injuries were inconsistent with that story. The child later died at an Atlanta hospital.

Warrants say Pittman later confessed to hitting the child several times in anger over the dirty diaper. He later awoke vomiting and having trouble breathing.

Pittman is jailed without bail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

A 4-year-old sibling was placed with relatives.

