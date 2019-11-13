‘Friends’ reunion special in the works: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No one told you life was gonna be this way – but we’re all here for it and this awesome news!

An unscripted “Friends” reunion special is reportedly in the works at HBO Max, HBO’s new streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports that the special is still in the planning phases, but you can expect to catch all 200+ episodes of the classic sitcom in addition to the new reunion special in 2020.

According to THR, all of the original cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – are in talks for the special.

This comes less than a month after Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram with a selfie of her and her “friends,” which is all coming together quite nicely now!

