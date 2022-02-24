While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Fresno State Bulldogs using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Stephen Baker (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #83 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Paul Williams (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #80 overall in 2007

– Drafted by: Tennessee Titans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Bernard Berrian (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #78 overall in 2004

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Marcus McCauley (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #72 overall in 2007

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Tydus Winans (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #68 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. Chris Conrad (T)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #66 overall in 1998

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Cory Hall (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #65 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Aaron Craver (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #60 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Richard Marshall (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #58 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Davante Adams (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #53 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (5 Pro Bowls)

#10. Anthony Washington (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#9. Derek Carr (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (3 Pro Bowls)

#8. Marquez Pope (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 1992

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Ron Cox (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Henry Ellard (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1983

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 14 (3 Pro Bowls)

#5. Logan Mankins (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #32 overall in 2005

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (7 Pro Bowls)

#4. James Williams (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Ryan Mathews (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#2. Trent Dilfer (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

#1. David Carr (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2002

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)