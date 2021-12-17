Fresno County porch pirate gets smelly surprise

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A porch thief was in for a smelly surprise when attempting to steal another package from a resident’s porch in Fresno County.

On Thursday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office posted a video from a “fed-up” community member who had recently had one of their packages stolen earlier during the week.

The department quoted the resident in their recent Facebook post which read, “‘This porch thief returned 2 days later! Same car. But little did he know that the wet box that he was holding against himself has poo only!'”