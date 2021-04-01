Free burrito deals from Chipotle, Taco Bell to celebrate National Burrito Day

IRVINE, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Burrito is a popular vegetarian item and menu staple. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The first Thursday in April is National Burrito Day and several restaurants are celebrating with special deals on burritos and other food (and in one case, cryptocurrency!)

Chipotle

The company’s “Burritos or Bitcoin” promotion went live today. To win you’ll have ten chances to guess a six-digit code on the contest website. Chipotle says that 10,000 people will win one free burrito, 50 will win $500 worth of Bitcoin and three lucky individuals will get $25,000 in Bitcoin. Good luck!

https://t.co/VMdOHpnSpd the game starts tomorrow at 9am PT.



No pur nec. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+. Ends 6:00PM PT on 4/1. See website for rules. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) March 31, 2021

Taco Bell

When ordering with Uber Eats, Taco Bell is offering hungry customers “buy-one-get-one” on a Chalupa Cravings Box through Apr 5.

El Pollo Loco

The crazy chicken will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for National Burrito Day. Additionally, members of the El Pollo Loco rewards program will receive three burritos for the price of one when using the restaurant’s app to order.

Happy National Burrito Day! Buy one burrito, get one free all day long. Loco Rewards Members get 3 burritos for the price of 1 (2 today, and 1 tomorrow) when using the app. 🌯 pic.twitter.com/2zxWasTRkq — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) April 1, 2021

Del Taco

If you buy one Del Taco Epic Burrito on the restaurant’s mobile app, you can get a free additional burrito.