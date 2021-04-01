Free burrito deals from Chipotle, Taco Bell to celebrate National Burrito Day

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The first Thursday in April is National Burrito Day and several restaurants are celebrating with special deals on burritos and other food (and in one case, cryptocurrency!)
Chipotle
The company’s “Burritos or Bitcoin” promotion went live today. To win you’ll have ten chances to guess a six-digit code on the contest website. Chipotle says that 10,000 people will win one free burrito, 50 will win $500 worth of Bitcoin and three lucky individuals will get $25,000 in Bitcoin. Good luck!
Taco Bell
When ordering with Uber Eats, Taco Bell is offering hungry customers “buy-one-get-one” on a Chalupa Cravings Box through Apr 5.
El Pollo Loco
The crazy chicken will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for National Burrito Day. Additionally, members of the El Pollo Loco rewards program will receive three burritos for the price of one when using the restaurant’s app to order.
Del Taco
If you buy one Del Taco Epic Burrito on the restaurant’s mobile app, you can get a free additional burrito.