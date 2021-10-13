Former World of Warcraft lead programmer launches game studio in New Orleans, ‘welcomes’ unionization

NEW ORELANS, LA (BRPRROUD) – Former Blizzard programmer Jeff Strain formally announced the opening of a new video game studio in New Orleans on Wednesday.

In a press release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Governor John Bel Edwards and Strain announced that the studio, named Possibility Space, will make “large-scale video games for a global audience.”

Strain left Blizzard in 2000 after working on the popular online massive multiplayer game World of Warcraft to co-found ArenaNet in Seattle with which develops the Guild Wars video game series. A few year after ArenaNet was acquired by South Korean publisher NCSoft, Strain launched another Seattle-based video game studio, Undead Labs, which was purchased by Microsoft Xbox Game Studios in 2018.

“The arrival of Possibility Space further secures our standing as a leader in interactive entertainment development, which continues to offer high-paying tech jobs for Louisiana residents,” Gov. Edwards said.

“With an industry innovator such as Jeff Strain at the helm, this project could be a game-changer for video game development in Louisiana. We welcome Possibility Space as we continue to expand this exciting sector of our economy.”

LED says Possibility Space will employ 75 people in Louisiana with an average annual salary of $100,000, though the press release also notes that it will be a “distributed studio, allowing staff to live where they want to live and work where they want.”

In late July after his former employer Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over sexual discriminations claims, Strain published an open letter calling for workers across the industry to unionize including employees at his own company.

“I… know that I have nothing to fear from unionization, nor does any company that pays employees fairly and equitably, provides quality health insurance, models respect and civility for female, POC, LGBTQ+ employees, and supports a healthy, whole life. I also know that I have nothing to fear from unionization, nor does any company that pays employees fairly and equitably, provides quality health insurance, models respect and civility for female, POC, LGBTQ+ employees, and supports a healthy, whole life… I welcome my employees to unionize, and I’m giving my full endorsement and support to an industry wide adoption of unions.”

Louisiana is already host to teams from video game developers such as Electronic Arts, Microsoft Xbox Game Studio, and High Voltage Studios.