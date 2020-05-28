Former Braves C Biff Pocoroba dies at 66; All-Star in 1978

FILE – In this April 1977 file photo, umpires Paul Runge, left, and Lee Weyer, on ground, try to break up a fight between Atlanta Braves pitcher Dick Ruthven (40), who hit Houston Astros’ Cliff Johnson (6) with a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Houston. Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba is at left. No one was injured in the melee but Johnson was ejected. Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66. Tom Wages Funeral Services in Snellville, Ga., confirmed that Pocoroba died Sunday, May 24, 2020. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba has died at the age of 66.

Pocoroba played in the 1978 All-Star Game and served a backup role on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982.

He spent his entire 10-year career in Atlanta, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975.

His best season came in 1977 when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.

He was picked as a reserve for the All-Star team the following year. He got into the game in the final inning of the NL’s 7-3 victory.

