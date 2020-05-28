Former Braves C Biff Pocoroba dies at 66; All-Star in 1978

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba has died at the age of 66.
Pocoroba played in the 1978 All-Star Game and served a backup role on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982.
He spent his entire 10-year career in Atlanta, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975.
His best season came in 1977 when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.
He was picked as a reserve for the All-Star team the following year. He got into the game in the final inning of the NL’s 7-3 victory.
