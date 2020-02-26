Florida woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase

Trending

by: WKMG,

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG/CNN Newsource) – A 42-year-old Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase is facing murder charges.

Orange County deputies responded Monday after Sarah Boone reported Jorge Torres was dead.

She told police she put him in the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek. Boone said they were drinking alcohol and she passed out in her bed while he was still in the suitcase.

Deputies searched her phone and found videos showing Torres yelling he couldn’t breathe from inside the suitcase.

Boone can be heard laughing, yelling obscenities and saying, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

She’s facing second-degree murder charges.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know