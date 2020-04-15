Florida inmate released early due to COVID-19 accused of killing man

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2011, file photo, a security fence surrounds inmate housing on the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.)) — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida inmate who was among those released last month in an effort to contain coronavirus has been arrested on a murder charge.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say 26-year-old Joseph Edward Williams was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting March 20.

Records show he’s also charged with resisting an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

Williams had been jailed March 13 on drug charges. He was released the day before the fatal shooting. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know