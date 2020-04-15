Florida inmate released early due to COVID-19 accused of killing man

FILE – In this March 16, 2011, file photo, a security fence surrounds inmate housing on the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.)) — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida inmate who was among those released last month in an effort to contain coronavirus has been arrested on a murder charge.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say 26-year-old Joseph Edward Williams was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting March 20.

Records show he’s also charged with resisting an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

Williams had been jailed March 13 on drug charges. He was released the day before the fatal shooting. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.