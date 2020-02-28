Florida hospital worker allegedly caught sucking patient’s toes

by: Tribune Media

Frantz Beldorin (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WGHP) — A Florida hospital worker was arrested after he was allegedly caught sucking on a patient’s toes, WFTS reports.

Frantz Beldorin, 23, was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, a patient at Gulf Coast Hospital in Ft. Myers reported waking up to the feeling of someone touching their foot, the alleged victim told deputies.

At first, the patient thought it was just a nurse checking in.

Then, it happened again. And then a third time, according to WFTS.

Feeling something wet between their toes, the patient looked down and allegedly saw Beldorin, a “sitter” at the hospital, kneeling beside the bed and looming over the foot.

The patient reported the incident to a nurse, and the hospital called in investigators.

