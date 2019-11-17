Five Below to start selling items more than $5

Breaking News
(Photo by Five Below Staff [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)])

(WTAJ) — For 17 years, Five Below has been synonymous with selling items less than $5, as hinted in their company name.

The retailer announced the tech products will start selling for more than $5 and a handful of their toys and games will range from $6 to $10. Five Below is calling these items “Ten Below Tech” and “Ten Below Gift Shop.”

Despite the recent development, Five Below will not be changing their trademark name.

