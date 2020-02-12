Fire guts Southern California apartment building

TUSTIN, California (AP) An early morning fire has gutted a large Southern California apartment building.

The Orange County Fire Authority says firefighters are working Wednesday to account for all of the residents of the approximately 40-unit building in the city of Tustin.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. and the roof of the two-story structure collapsed about 25 minutes later.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames for more than three hours. Two civilians suffered smoke inhalation but no firefighters were injured.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

