With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Fresno that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#10. 13 Prime Steak

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1345 N Willow Ave Ste 190, Clovis, CA 93619-4869

#9. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7634 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

#8. Trelio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 438 Clovis Ave Ste 4, Clovis, CA 93612-1158

#7. The Palms

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7550 N Palm Ave Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711-5500

#6. Manhattan Steakhouse and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1731 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2372

#5. Cracked Pepper Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 6737 N Palm Ave. North Pointe Shopping Center, Fresno, CA 93704

#4. Campagnia

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1185 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5010

#3. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7844 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720-4308

#2. Parma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075

#1. Fresno Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 639 E Shaw Ave #149, Fresno, CA 93710

