Feel the ‘Bern’? Fans lash out at Garth Brooks for wearing Barry Sanders jersey

DETROIT, Mich. (KFOR) — While many people know Garth Brooks as a country music superstar, some fans didn’t realize that he is also a football fan and supporter of a fellow Oklahoma State University alumnus.

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks received a lot of criticism for a post that he made on social media.

“Detroit, You carried me all night long But you always have I’m in love with you! love, g #GARTHinDETROIT,” the Instagram post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey.

Barry Sanders was awarded the Heisman Trophy while being a superstar runningback at OSU. After college, he became an NFL star while playing for the Detroit Lions. Sanders was invited to the NFL Pro Bowl 10 times and was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year twice during his career.

However, the Instagram post rubbed some fans the wrong way after they misinterpreted the photo as an endorsement for another well-known Sanders- Bernie Sanders.

“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do???? Why why why does it have to involve politics!!!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different,” one fan posted.

“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!” another posted.

“If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?” another posted.

“This is the greatest Bernie Sanders Thread EVER…. I Haven’t laughed this hard in forever. My Poor Barry Sanders #20… YOU WILL ALWAYS ROCK!!!!!!” another commented.

Hey @BarrySanders I would run any race with you! #Number20for2020 HA!!! love you pal, g https://t.co/1a5d0CiwSP — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 28, 2020

