Fans are petitioning Apple for a Baby Yoda emoji

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — This is the way.

Baby Yoda, from the new Disney+ Star Wars TV series “The Mandalorian,” has taken the world by storm.

Now, a Change.org petition, started by Travis Bramble, calls for Apple to bring the cute little 50-year-old green creature to your iPhone in emoji form.

Apple: Make Baby Yoda an Emoji – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/njzbueM1SQ via @Change — Trav B Ryan (@travbryanmusic) December 6, 2019

“He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space,” Bramble wrote. “Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you “do you want some soup?” Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!”

The petition, started on Dec. 5, well surpassed its original goal of 2,500 signatures and is now up to almost 15,000 signees at the time of this writing.

