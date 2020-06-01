Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of George Floyd says an independent autopsy has found that he died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure on his back and neck.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

The family’s autopsy differs from the official autopsy as described in a criminal complaint against the officer.

That autopsy said the effects of restraint contributed to Floyd’s death, but it ruled out asphyxiation or strangulation.

