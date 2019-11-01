Fall Back: Daylight Saving Times ends Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s almost that time of year again!

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

That means this weekend, you’ll have to set your clocks back one hour as we “fall back” and get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep.

That also means there will be more daylight for when you’re sending off the kiddos to school or headed to work, but it will also get dark a lot earlier.

It’s also a good time to change the batteries in all your clocks, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

