Experts share theory about mysterious drones in eastern Colorado

BRUSH, Colorado – (KMGH) – The mystery deepens over what’s hovering in the night skies above eastern Colorado.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies have now formed a drone task force as calls continue to pour in about sightings from the front range all the way to Nebraska.

The FAA says it doesn’t believe these are military exercises.

Local law enforcement agencies and several federal agencies said they will launch a task force to try and find out who is operating the mysterious drones over Eastern Colorado

