Elton John announces he has pneumonia on world tour

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN Newsource) — Elton John says he is battling pneumonia.

The British singer announced he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia while on tour in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday.

On social media, the 72-year-old singer said he gave Sunday’s performance everything he had but that he was quote “deeply upset and sorry” for losing his voice.

I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry.



I gave it all I had. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 16, 2020

John is currently touring as part of what he says is his final world tour, known as “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”

He is due to play two more concerts in Auckland on February 18 and 20, followed by shows in Australia.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.