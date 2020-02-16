Elton John announces he has pneumonia on world tour

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN Newsource) — Elton John says he is battling pneumonia.

The British singer announced he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia while on tour in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday.

On social media, the 72-year-old singer said he gave Sunday’s performance everything he had but that he was quote “deeply upset and sorry” for losing his voice.

John is currently touring as part of what he says is his final world tour, known as “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”

He is due to play two more concerts in Auckland on February 18 and 20, followed by shows in Australia.

