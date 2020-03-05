Dunkin’ offering free doughnuts every friday in March

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: Thank Goodness It’s Free Doughnut Friday.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink every Friday this month.

You have to be a DD Perks member.

You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or ddperks.com.

The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.

Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free doughnuts for a year.

Dunkin’ has locations in Madera, Visalia and Hanford.

Are you ready for free 🍩?! Download the Dunkin’ App to join DD Perks and get a free donut every Friday in March when you buy any beverage. pic.twitter.com/USbkYJM8Yq — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 2, 2020

