Dunkin’ offering free doughnuts every friday in March

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: Thank Goodness It’s Free Doughnut Friday.
Dunkin’ is giving away a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink every Friday this month.
You have to be a DD Perks member.
You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or ddperks.com.
The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.
Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free doughnuts for a year.
Dunkin’ has locations in Madera, Visalia and Hanford.
