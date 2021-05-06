Dunkin’ offering free coffee for National Nurses Day

(NEXSTAR) – Dunkin’s latest deal is reserved for our heroes in the health care industry.

In honor of National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free hot or iced coffee to medical professionals who present their ID at participating Dunkin’ locations on May 6. The deal is available nationwide, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ says the offer is part of its continuing efforts to say “thank you” to the nation’s frontline workers.

“From the very start of the pandemic, Dunkin’ and our franchisees have offered our support and gratitude to healthcare professionals nationwide,” the company wrote in a blog post published this week.

The company’s previous efforts have included donations to hospitals, vaccination sites and first responders across the country, according to Dunkin’. The chain also estimates that Dunkin’ locations have provided “hundreds of thousands” of coffees, doughnuts or gift cards to health care workers and emergency personnel.

“Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities,” Kari McHugh, executive director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, said in a blog post published in February. “We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running.”

Additional details of Dunkin’s offer for National Nurses Day can be found here.