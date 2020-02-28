Drunk 75-year-old Florida woman arrested after running over & killing friend

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH/CNN Newsource) — A 75-year-old Florida woman has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving — after police said she hit and killed her friend outside an apartment complex.

Rita Fulp is charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with the crash that happened in Altamonte springs on Oct 5.

According to an arrest report from police — Fulp and some friends had just left a restaurant when she dropped off her friend Larry Anderson at his apartment.

Fulp told police that when she drove off, she hit a bump, but thought it was the median — so she backed up and hit a bump again.

The arrest report said when Fulp got out, she realized she’d run over Anderson.

Fulp admitted to police she’d had three mixed drinks at the restaurant and was on medication for blood pressure and depression.

Investigators said her blood alcohol concentration test recently came back and showed results of .12 and .19 — well over the legal limit for driving in Florida.

Fulp was booked into jail on Wednesday.

She’s out on bond but she’s required to stay sober.

