Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in West Virginia

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in the 100 block of Warwood Avenue/ WV State Route 2.

LIVE: Police confirm fatal pedestrian accident linked to Warwood investigation Posted by WTRF 7News on Thursday, November 7, 2019

At 6:36 a.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, but when officers arrived, a victim could not be located.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body.

Further investigation led police investigators to believe a woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle to the Washington Avenue area.

Police have located the drivers of both vehicles and are working to make a positive identification of the adult female victim. The incident is still under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.