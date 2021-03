CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An unlicensed driver hit a tree and rolled his jeep Monday morning in Clovis, according to Clovis Police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Temperance and Ashlan avenues.

Police said the male driver was headed north on Temperance Avenue when he hit a tree and rolled, The driver was uninjured.