Doughnuts featuring Dr. Fauci’s face are quickly becoming a nationwide hit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CNN Newsource) — For many people, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the pragmatic, measured voice of the government’s response to the coronavirus and now he is the face of a tasty treat at a New York state doughnut shop.

Donuts Delite in Rochester is getting orders from across the country for their doughnut featuring Fauci’s image printed on an edible paper.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a key role in the fight against COVID-19.

The donut shop’s owner said he loved Fauci’s message and thoroughness and wanted to say thanks.

The shop has already sold thousands of the Fauci doughnuts.

