Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt Univ. for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

