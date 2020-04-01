COVID-19 Information

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt Univ. for COVID-19 research

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

COVID-19 resource links:

