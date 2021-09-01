‘Do not drive’ notice: Some Subaru vehicles under recall for crash concern

NEW YORK – APRIL 05: A Subaru logo is displayed after the 2008 Subaru Impreza was unveiled at the New York International Auto Show April 5, 2007 in New York City. The show opens to the public April 6, 2007. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Subaru has issued a do not drive notice and recall alert on some vehicles on Wednesday.

The alert impacts 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.

Subaru says there’s a chance the lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail. “If this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

You can check the NHTSA website or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 to check if your vehicle is under the alert.

NHTSA says impacted drivers should not use drive their vehicle until the recall repair is complete.