Disney Plus already tops 40 million subscribers

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Disney Plus already has more than 41 million subscribers since launching two months ago.

That’s according to a report by the research firm Sensor Tower.

According to USA Today, those 41 million subscribers are about a quarter of the total audience of Netflix, the current leader of streaming content.

Sensor Tower says Disney Plus has brought in an estimated $97.2 million with those subscriptions since launching in November.

Disney charges $6.99 monthly to subscribe.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.