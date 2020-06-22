Director Joel Schumacher dies at 80

Kiefer Sutherland and Joel Schumacher attend a conversation with Joel Schumacher featuring Kiefer Sutherland during the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival on October 11, 2014 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The Hamptons International Film Festival)

Director Joel Schumacher died Monday morning at the age of 80 after a long cancer battle, according to TMZ.

He was famous for many films, including “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Lost Boys,” “Flatliners and two films in the Batman franchise.”

Schumacher also adapted two John Grisham books — “The Client” in 1994 and “A Time to Kill” in 1996 — and earned critical acclaim for “Falling Down” and “8mm.”

He directed 2004’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” which earned three Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Original Song. The film also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Musical or Comedy — Motion Picture.