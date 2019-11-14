Death row inmate dies of unknown cause

The Golden Gate Ferry Del Norte passes by San Quentin prison in San Quentin, Calif., Tuesday, April 30, 2002. At center-left, covered by a white awning, is an exercise yard used by death row inmates. At right, building with striped pattern on facade, is the original death row area of the prison. Plans to move California’s death row out of its old, cramped quarters on the shores of the San Francisco Bay have hit a brick wall of opposition. So prison officials have come up with a new idea _ find room onSan Quentin State Prisons’s 432 windswept acres for a new, state-of-the-art facility. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN QUENTIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said condemned inmate Spencer Brasure, 49, was found unresponsive in his San Quentin State Prison cell.

A Ventura County jury sentenced Brasure to death on August 24, 1998, for first-degree murder. Corrections officials said Brasure kidnapped and tortured 20-year-old Anthony Guest, a former child actor, before setting Guest on fire and killing him.

Authorities said Brasure had been on California’s death row since August 28, 1998. His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

There are currently 731 offenders on California’s death row.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.