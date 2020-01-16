Dave Matthews Band fans protest the Rock Hall’s snub

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 07: (L-R) Bassist Stefan Lessard, musician Dave Matthews and Violinist Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band pose in the press room during Live Earth New York at Giants Stadium on July 7, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Dave Matthews Band fans are angry!

Despite dominating the fan vote with more than a million supporters, the band didn’t make the cut for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This marks the first band in the hall’s history to get the fan vote, but not make it in.

Fans took to Twitter expressing their outrage.

The Dave Matthews Band snub should immediately dominate the news cycle. Every 2020 candidate should be forced to answer and give their stance on this injustice and their plan to address it. Otherwise, this democracy will continue to crumble. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 15, 2020

The band put out a statement congratulating nominees and thanking fans for their support.

Congratulations to our fellow nominees that will be inducted into the @rockhall in 2020. We want to express gratitude for all of our amazing fans and their support. We reached over a million fan votes! Thank you!

https://t.co/VMIMls7SBS pic.twitter.com/GQMF7L4ci7 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 15, 2020

Artists that did make it include The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, and The Notorious B.I.G.

The rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony is set for May 2 in Cleveland, Ohio.

