Dave Matthews Band fans protest the Rock Hall’s snub

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Dave Matthews Band fans are angry!
Despite dominating the fan vote with more than a million supporters, the band didn’t make the cut for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This marks the first band in the hall’s history to get the fan vote, but not make it in.
Fans took to Twitter expressing their outrage.
The band put out a statement congratulating nominees and thanking fans for their support.
Artists that did make it include The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, and The Notorious B.I.G.
The rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony is set for May 2 in Cleveland, Ohio.
