SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is being charged for shooting a man in an attempt to murder someone else who’d been charged with molesting a close family member of Velasquez, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

“Velasquez, 39, fired a handgun multiple times into a truck carrying Harry Goularte, and two older relatives and rammed the truck with his truck,” a news release states. “Goularte’s male relative, 63, was struck once, but expected to survive.”

Velasquez will be arraigned today at 1:30 p.m. in Department 23 at San Jose’s Hall of Justice.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated in the news release. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Harry Goularte, 43, is facing felony child molestation charges.

“He was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on February 25,” the news release states. “A judge released him from custody without bail over the District Attorney’s objections. He was released under the conditions that he stay in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under 14, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Goularte was on his way to get the monitor when Cain attacked.”

He was uninjured in the incident, which began in Morgan Hill at 3 p.m. Monday and concluded in San Jose after an 11-mile high speed chase, at the climax of which “Velasquez rammed his truck into the Silverado and fired multiple rounds with his registered .40 handgun.”

Velasquez was booked Monday, as KRON4 previously reported.

Update

According to new information released from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Goularte was living with a relative who owns a daycare in San Martin.

Last week, deputies were called to the daycare on Powder Horn Court regarding an alleged prior sexual assault involving a four-year-old child.

After interviewing the child and associated parties, investigators determined that a sexual assault had taken place — Goularte would be arrested soon after.

Goularte was released from Santa Clara County Main Jail two days later via Supervised Own Recognizance Program (SORP).

At this time, the owner of the daycare has temporarily shut down for the investigation and their license was not rescinded.

Law enforcement believes there are additional juvenile daycare participants who previously attended the daycare on Powder Horn Court and are working with potential witnesses and victims.

Parents whose children may have had contact with Goularte are being asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4431 or email at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org