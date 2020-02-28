Crane collapses outside SoFi Stadium in Southern California

Live Now
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A large crane at a construction site collapsed Friday morning outside SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, fire department spokesman Franklin Lopez said. It’s not clear what caused the crane to collapse in a parking lot outside the stadium.

Firefighters were dispatched to the stadium shortly before 8 a.m., Lopez said.

The stadium is expected to open this summer.

