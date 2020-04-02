Coyote attacks 5-year-old child in San Francisco-area park

DUBLIN, Calif. (East Bay Times) — Officials in the San Francisco Bay Area say a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a coyote attacked her when she was walking with her family in a park.

The East Bay Times reports the girl was walking with her family at the Dublin Hills Regional Park when a pack of five or six coyotes approached and one of them bit her.

Officials say the girl’s family quickly intervened and the animals fled. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The park was closed to visitors while parks staff work to locate, trap and remove the coyotes.

