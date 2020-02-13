Couple livestreams ‘nightmare’ Uber ride: ‘Scariest moment of my life’

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS News) — It was a ride John Murray and Tameka Swann will never forget. The couple says their uber driver took off after a car that rear-ended them Monday night in Richmond, Virginia.

“I can’t let this guy go,” the Uber driver says on camera.

“He kept going,” Swann said. “That was the scariest moment of my life.”

Despite their pleas to stop and a call to 911, the couple says the driver kept going — racing through red lights.

The couple suffered minor injuries.

The driver, 38-year-old Olufemi Olomola, eventually stopped without catching the vehicle he was chasing.

He’s now facing numerous charges, including abduction and felony hit and run.

