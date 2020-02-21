Costco to ban nonmembers from food court

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, they just haven’t enforced it — until now.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership to visit the food court.

A membership costs about $60 per year.

