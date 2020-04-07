Coronavirus cases surge at some California nursing homes

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Health officials say coronavirus infections reported at a nursing home in the San Francisco Bay Area increased to nearly 50 from 27 last week and one infected person has died.

Contra Costa County health officials tell the East Bay Times that 27 residents and 22 staff members at the Orinda Care Center have tested positive for the virus.

One person who was in hospice care at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and died over the weekend. Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts who say those cases could overwhelm the health care system.

