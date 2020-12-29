Comcast to raise prices in new year

This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop. Per reports, Comcast will raise prices on certain services in the new year. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – The new year will bring price hikes for some Comcast subscribers. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the largest cable TV and internet provider in the U.S. will raise prices for certain services nationwide, Ars Technica reported.

A $4.50-a-month price increase will be levied on Broadcast TV subscribers, in addition to a $2 hike to the Regional Sports Network fee, which amounts to an additional $78 per year.

Additionally, six internet-only packages will increase by $3 a month, with professional installations and in-home service visits increasing by $30, from $70 to $100.

Those paying promotional rates won’t see the price change until their promotion ends, a Comcast spokesperson told Ars Technica.

In a statement, Comcast cited “programming costs” as the “biggest factors driving price increases for all content distributors and their customers, not just Comcast.”

In November, Comcast said it would extend its controversial 1.2TB monthly data cap across the 39 states in which it operates, beginning in January.

Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.