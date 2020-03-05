College students raise money for Wendy’s employee who lost home in fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN Newsource) — College students in South Carolina are trying to raise $75,000 for a man who lost his home in a fire.

That man is Wendy’s employee Malcolm Coleman.

The fire struck on his birthday in January 2019.

The insurance policy had lapsed, so there was no money for repairs.

When the University of South Carolina student Robert Caldaroni heard the story, he took action.

He persuaded his business fraternity to start a GoFundMe page for Coleman, who works across the street from the business school.

Coleman was overwhelmed with gratitude when he learned of the fundraising effort.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $17,000 of its $75,000 goal.

