LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) is about to sell what might be the last Cold War bomb shelter in the Las Vegas valley. The bunker was built in a remote corner of town in the 1950s and was intended to be the Clark County government’s headquarters in the case of an atomic emergency.

The old Arden bomb shelter in the southwest valley is being auctioned by its current owner, the Clark County School District. Mar. 22, 2022 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

According to the Clark County Assessor’s Office, the property, located in the township of Arden, has been owned by the school district since 1923. CCSD confirmed to 8 News Now that in 1961 the site was leased to the county until 2018.

Sealed bids to purchase the property will open at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, March 24. People can also make “oral bids” at the meeting however, they must exceed the highest written bid by 5%. The school district set the fair market value of the 2.06-acre property at $990,000. Open bidding for the property started on Feb. 24.

Inside the Arden bomb shelter in 2013. (Image: Clark County)

COLD WAR HISTORY

Officially called the Headquarters Bomb Shelter, the underground space was initially designed to house political and emergency personnel in case of an emergency. If used, it could have accommodated 27 men and nine women.

There is a large working area and a separate sleeping area. “It was one that had a lot of radio communications,” former Clark County Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton said during a video tour of the bomb shelter in 2013. “It would have been able to keep track of all the other bomb shelters in the valley.”

During the Cold War, the threat of a nuclear attack on U.S. soil was a genuine concern and even more in the Las Vegas valley due to the atomic bomb testing happening about 80 miles to the northwest at the Nevada Test Site.

But by the early 1990s, the Cold War was over, and bomb shelters, including the Arden shelter, were decommissioned. When Hall-Patton recorded the walkthrough of the bunker, there were still mattresses on the bunks, paperwork on the shelves, and a large backboard listing all of the other bomb and fallout shelters around the valley along with occupancy.

The old Arden bomb shelter in the southwest valley is being auctioned by its current owner, the Clark County School District. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

The blackboard list in the shelter included long-gone properties such as the Landmark, Riviera, and Desert Inn. These properties could accommodate more than 30,000 people each. The total number of people, according to the board, was around 500,000. The Las Vegas metro area had roughly 500,000 residents in the early 1980s.

When asked about the historical artifacts seen in the county’s video tour, CCSD said there isn’t anything of historical value inside. “Clark County removed everything inside for historical/museum purposes.” CCSD stated they are selling the property because “the land is not suitable for district purposes.” The school district denied 8 News Now’s request to be allowed into the shelter.

The old Arden bomb shelter in the southwest valley can be seen in this Google Maps image. The darkened highlighted area is the CCSD owned yard and the bright area is the underground bomb shelter. (Photo: Google Maps, KLAS)

FUTURE OF THE ARDEN BOMB SHELTER

Images taken by 8 News Now during a recent visit to the location show the doors on the two aboveground entrances were open. They appeared to be in bad condition compared to how they are seen in the 2013 video. The ventilation vents are seen poking out of the dirt lot, and the radio tower is also still there. However, the chain-link fence appears pried up, and there is evidence of people trespassing onto the property.

The old Arden bomb shelter in the southwest valley is being auctioned by its current owner, the Clark County School District. March 22, 2022 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

The property’s future is unknown for now but once the bids for the land are unsealed, the public will be closer to knowing what will become of this part of atomic history in the Las Vegas valley.