Coast Guard brings haul of seized cocaine to San Diego

FILE – The newly commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan (WPC-1135) crew underway near Miami, Florida, Sept. 20, 2019. (Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray, FILE)

SAN DIEGO (AP) The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The drug estimated to be worth about $338 million is scheduled to be offloaded from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday.

The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard released aerial surveillance video showing boats being pursued and boarded at sea.

The Coast Guard says the campaign against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy.

