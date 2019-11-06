Chris Brown hosts yard sale at Tarzana home, posts address online

TARZANA, Calif. (KCBS) — Chris Brown hosted a yard sale at his Tarzana home Wednesday and fans from hours away showed up on the singer’s lawn to be part of it.

Brown, 30, posted details about the sale, including his home address, to Instagram and Twitter, encouraging the public to score some of his things for cheap.

Crowds lined up outside Brown’s home at 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive hoping to snag some designer gear at deep discount prices.

“I’m into fashion, I’m into clothes,” said fan Brently Barson. “If Chris Brown is having a yard sale, I’m showing up.”

According to the flyer, the sale featured “significantly marked-down, high-end designer items,” on a first-come, first-served basis.

The yard sale will be held until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

