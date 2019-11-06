Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Chris Brown hosts yard sale at Tarzana home, posts address online

Trending

by: KCBS

Posted: / Updated:

TARZANA, Calif. (KCBS) — Chris Brown hosted a yard sale at his Tarzana home Wednesday and fans from hours away showed up on the singer’s lawn to be part of it.

Brown, 30, posted details about the sale, including his home address, to Instagram and Twitter, encouraging the public to score some of his things for cheap.

Crowds lined up outside Brown’s home at 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive hoping to snag some designer gear at deep discount prices.

“I’m into fashion, I’m into clothes,” said fan Brently Barson. “If Chris Brown is having a yard sale, I’m showing up.”

According to the flyer, the sale featured “significantly marked-down, high-end designer items,” on a first-come, first-served basis.

The yard sale will be held until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com