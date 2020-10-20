CHP: Navy fighter jet crash reported near China Lake

INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters say they found a downed plane Tuesday morning in the area of Highway 178 and Highway 14 and were containing a small fire ignited by the crash.

It was not confirmed whether the aircraft was manned. The California Highway Patrol officials in Mojave said the plane is a Navy fighter jet.

Multiple fire departments and personnel from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake were at the scene.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.