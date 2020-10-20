CHP: Navy fighter jet crash reported near China Lake

INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters say they found a downed plane Tuesday morning in the area of Highway 178 and Highway 14 and were containing a small fire ignited by the crash.

It was not confirmed whether the aircraft was manned. The California Highway Patrol officials in Mojave said the plane is a Navy fighter jet.

Multiple fire departments and personnel from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake were at the scene.

